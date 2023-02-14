MSgt Sam Guytino DePalermo, USAF (Ret.), age 79 of Seguin, passed away on February 13, 2023. Sam was born on August 1, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Dale Joyce Fields and Sam DePalermo.
Sam graduated from Dickinson High School in 1961 and after a brief time at Sam Houston State University he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964. While stationed at Randolph AFB, Sam met Karen through mutual friends. In October 1966 they were married and shortly thereafter deployed to Izmir, Turkey. While there, first son Troy was born.
Upon moving back to the U.S., they were stationed at Barksdale AFB, LA where Brant was born. Other memorable places that Sam served during his military career were Colorado Springs where he earned his Bachelors of Behavioral Science from the University of Southern Colorado and Austin, Texas earning two Masters Degrees from Webster University in Business and Health Service Management.
He retired with 22 years of military service.
After retiring, Sam began his career as a Nursing Home Administrator managing several different nursing homes over the next 20-ish years. He used his career progression to get jobs near the Texas coastline that he loved so much. Sam quickly reclaimed his hobbies of fishing and boating along the gulf coast after his retirement.
He particularly enjoyed it when his kids and grandchildren came to visit the beach house. He passed on his love of the Texas coastline to each of them in their own special way.
Sam was a member of First Methodist Church Seguin, Kingsbury Masonic Lodge #887, Guadalupe Masonic Lodge #109, American Legion Post 245, and the Alzafar Shrine. He was also very proud of his Cherokee Indian heritage. The Cherokee Nation awarded him the Medal of Patriotism and the Warrior Award in appreciation for his military service.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael DePalermo; nephew, Jeremy Larsen.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Karen DePalermo; sons, Troy DePalermo and wife Melissa, Brant DePalermo and wife Lissa; grandchildren, Colby DePalermo, Kacey Rodriguez and husband Jalen, Kaitlyn DePalermo, Cole DePalermo, and Cash Pooley; brother, Tom DePalermo and wife JoAnne; sisters-in-law, Cyndi Cano and husband Cliff, Debbie Farmer and husband Rich, and Candice Ivory; brother-in-law, Bob Larsen; nephews, Derin DePalermo, Gregory Farmer, and Dan Larsen; nieces, Ashley DePalermo, Diane Summers, Alexi Stuart, Heather Herrera, and Desiree Glassinger; as well as numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A funeral service celebrating Sam’s life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm First Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Perales officiating and under the auspices of military honors and masonic rite. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church in Seguin or Kingsbury Masonic Lodge or Guadalupe Masonic Lodge or the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.