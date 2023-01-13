January 23, 1929 - November 25, 2022
Nell Rose Daum Weir went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born to Erna Vogel and Edgar Daum on January 23, 1929, in New Braunfels, Texas.
She was a third-generation descendant of Christian Ludwig Louis Vogel, her great grandfather, who was a founding father of New Braunfels and First Protestant Church, and her other great grandfather Johann Daum, who was the founding father of Saint Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church.
Nell Rose graduated from New Braunfels High School in May 1947. She married Robert “Bobby” Weir on July 18, 1947, at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. They lived in San Antonio and Kirby. She was involved in various activities and loved to travel.
She was preceded in her death by her husband Robert “Bobby” Weir, her parents, her brothers Leroy and Harold and his wife Edith, and her sisters Lillian and Leona.
She is survived by her son Dale Weir and her sister Irene Daum Henze and brother-in-law Calvin, and several nieces & nephews throughout the country.
Her memorial service was held on December 8, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio where she was interred with her husband Robert Weir.