We mourn the passing of Olga S. Stone, a precious life that came to an end on June 17, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in McAllen, Texas, on February 11, 1953, to loving parents and went on to live a full and remarkable life.
Olga was a person who touched many lives with her warmth, kindness and generosity. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her vivacious personality left an unforgettable impression on everyone she encountered.
Traveling was one of Olga’s passions in life. She enjoyed discovering new places as well as visiting her family across the United States. Along with traveling, gardening was another hobby that brought joy to her life.
Olga is preceded in death by her loving parents; husband Jerry C. Stone; son Jason R. Stone; and sisters Celinda Vasquez and Yolanda Vasquez.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Jonathan and wife Maria Stone and Jerrod and wife Irish Stone; grandchildren Jason Stone, Soleil Stone, Jaidon Stone and Katleya Stone; siblings Irma Pineda (Pedro), Christina Rodriguez (Jacinto), Rosalinda Vasquez, Elizabeth Vasquez, Rey Vasquez (Gina), Olivia Valdivia (Agustin) and Margarite Ortega. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
The visitation for Olga will be held at Palmer Mortuary & Cremations in Seguin, Texas from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on June 26th followed by a prayer service starting at10:00 a.m. Services will conclude in the chapel and a cremation will follow.
In conclusion, Olga’s presence in this world has made it better for so many people whose lives she touched. May she rest in peace knowing that her legacy lives on through her family and the memories shared by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.