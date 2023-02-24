Oneita Jo Owens Parsons Fraser, 99, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Seguin, Texas. A memorial service will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, Texas, on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. A private interment in the Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas will be held at a later date.
Oneita was the youngest of three children born to Randolph Lee and Callie Mae Owens in Vernon, Texas, March 18, 1923. She graduated from Vernon High School in 1940 and married John V. Parsons in 1941 in Electra, Texas and lived there until 1947 when John, Oneita and their three boys moved to Alice, Texas. Their daughter was born in 1952 in Alice, Texas. Oneita was a stay-at-home mom raising their four children as most women did at that time. John passed away with cancer in 1961 which required Oneita to go to work to support her four children until they finished school. She then married Milton D. Fraser in 1978 and they lived in Sunrise Beach, Texas until his death in 1994. Oneita then moved to Seguin, Texas in 1997 to be close to her daughter, Debbie and became a member of First Baptist Church Seguin.
While raising her family in Alice, she was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Alice and spent many years teaching children Sunday School classes and working in the church nursery during Sunday services. She and Milton were also devoted members of the Sunrise Beach Baptist Church while living there. She and Milton traveled extensively during their life at Sunrise Beach, traveling all over the United States in their RV motor home visiting as many of the different states as they could. They also enjoyed their garden and raised many different fruits and vegetables that they shared with family and neighbors. And they enjoyed spending time boating and fishing on Lake LBJ.
She is preceded in death by her parents Randolph Lee and Callie Mae Owens of Vernon, Texas, a sister Vernalee Oliver of San Bernadino, California, a sister Audrey (Homer) Haseloff of Lockett, Texas, husband John V. Parsons of Alice, Texas, husband Milton D. Fraser of Sunrise Beach, Texas, and son Jan L. Parsons of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She is survived by son Gilbert R. (Lois) Parsons of Round Rock, Texas, son Loren J. (Betty) Parsons of Bryan-College Station, Texas, daughter Debbie A. Koehn of Seguin, Texas, granddaughter Ashley (Jason) Parsons Coggins and great grandson, Sam Coggins of Houston, Texas, nephew Jonathan Haseloff of La Vernia, Texas and niece Pamela Haseloff Murrell of Vernon, Texas.
The family is very grateful to Sara Vogel, Linda Hall, and Sandra Martin of Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services and faithful caregivers Terry Ball and Sylvia Garcia of Home Instead along with Christina Perankovich and staff of Caring Senior Services for their dedication and kindness to our mother in her final years.
