Pauline Brock Haley also known as “Mama Haley,” age 84 of Seguin, passed away on September 9, 2023. Pauline was born on May 18, 1939, in Harlan, Kentucky to Lizzie (Helton) and Luther Brock of Garrard County, Kentucky.
Pauline enjoyed sewing and embroidering; her gorgeous rosebushes, and other plants. Baking her delicious banana bread and mixing up her yummy turkey salad were favorites of hers.
Pauline is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Harold Haley, her parents, her brothers, Emmett, Manuel, Otis Ray, and Doug Brock, and her sister, Violet Brock.
Survivors include her daughters, Pam Sutton and husband Bart, and Lisa Haley; son, Christopher Haley; grandchildren, Kolin Sutton and Tessa Lenz, Sara Vogel and husband Zach, and Hunter Sutton and wife Kelly; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Charlotte, and Stevie Sutton; sister, Wanda Fay Litaker; brothers, George Brock and wife Ruby and Boyd Brock; sisters-in-law, Linda Brock and Mona Brock; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family member and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Haley, Bart Sutton, Kolin Sutton, Hunter Sutton, and Zach Vogel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
