Placido Cisneros, lovingly known as “Mr. C,” peacefully passed away on July 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Seguin, Texas. He was born on October 5, 1935, in Nixon, Texas to Juan D. Cisneros and Celestina Palacios Cisneros.
Placido led a remarkable life as an entrepreneur and businessman for an impressive span of 42 years. He was the proud owner of Cisneros Radiator Shop in Seguin, Texas. Throughout his successful career, Placido poured his heart and soul into building his business, leaving behind a legacy admired by many.
However, Placido’s true treasure was his beloved family. He was married to Estella Cisneros for an incredible 63 years. Placido and Estella had a bond that withstood the test of time. Together, they created a home filled with love and laughter. Placido’s family will always cherish the values he instilled in them and the lasting memories they shared.
Known for his warm heart and jovial spirit, Placido had a knack for telling jokes and loved to partake in lighthearted joking. His infectious laughter filled every room he entered, bringing joy to all those around him. Placido’s sense of humor was one of the many attributes that endeared him to everyone fortunate enough to know him.
Outside of work and family life, Placido found immense joy in various hobbies and interests. He had a passion for fishing which allowed him to connect with nature and find peace amidst the tranquil waters. Barbecuing brought out the chef within him as he delighted in preparing delicious meals for his loved ones. Music was another source of joy for Placido as he skillfully played both the guitar and accordion. Additionally, he possessed a deep love for cars, appreciating their beauty and craftsmanship. But out of all of his hobbies his family was the greatest love. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and making memories with them.
Placido will forever be remembered as a loving, hardworking, devoted, and religious man. His faith anchored him through life’s challenges and provided him with the strength to face each day with unwavering determination. Placido’s devout nature served as a shining example to all who knew him.
The services to honor Placido’s life will begin with a visitation at Palmer Mortuary & Cremations in Seguin, Texas on July 20, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Holy Rosary will follow from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On July 21, 2023, a Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin at 10:00 AM, with interment following immediately after at San Geronimo Cemetery on W Walnut St. in Seguin.
Placido is survived by his adoring wife, Estella Cisneros; children, Nancy Cisneros, Placido Cisneros Jr. and his spouse Elida, Anita Cisneros, John Cisneros and his spouse Cindy, Terri Cisneros, Sylvia Sanchez, Steven Cisneros and his spouse Marlena, Dolores Cisneros, Carmen Cisneros and her spouse Karry, Lydia Ruiz and her spouse Arturo. He is also survived by 18 cherished grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Placido is preceded in death by his brother, Manuel Cisneros, sister Alice Cisneros, and grandson, Christian Cisneros.
Although he has left this world physically, Placido’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched. To know Placido Cisneros was to be showered in warmth, kindness, and love. His legacy as a devoted family man, hardworking entrepreneur, and friend will continue to inspire generations to come. May he rest in eternal peace knowing the profound impact he has made on the lives of many.
