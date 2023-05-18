Prof. George Edward Dix

George R. Killam, Jr., Chair, Emeritus of Criminal Law University of Texas School of Law
December 9, 1941-May 10, 2023
On May 10, 2023, Prof. George E. Dix passed away of natural causes. He is survived by his loving wife, Dahlia Marie Gutierrez-Dix of Austin, TX.
He is also survived by two sons: George Dix of Tupelo, MS. and Edward Dix of Raleigh N.C.; a sister, Jennifer Dix Burkholder (Regan) of Santa Fe, N.M.; and a brother, John Dix (Carolyn) of Telluride CO.
Prof. Dix was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison WI, where he was a distinguished student, graduating first in his class. Afterward, he clerked for two Federal Judges on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Alabama. Upon completing his clerkships, he went on the teach at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis MO.
Subsequently, he was lured away from St. Louis to become a “founding faculty member” of the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ. He worked diligently at Arizona State to assure a level of excellence in legal studies for the students. In 1971 he was lured away again by Dean W. Page Keeton of the University of Texas Law School to help establish one of the most prestigious law schools; particularly in the area of Criminal Law. Prof. Dix taught at U.T. Law School for 48 years and was passionate about each year.
He loved teaching and found great pleasure in getting to know his students and in encouraging them in their endeavors.
In addition to his teaching duties, Prof. Dix distinguished himself in his legal writings and research. He is the author and co-author of numerous books, periodicals, articles, and most notably his treatise in the TEXAS PRACTICE series on CRIMINAL PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE for numerous editions. He was very gratified that his writings and opinions were often cited as guidance and authority by the United States Supreme Court in their opinions concerning Texas criminal law.
He was also passionate about the rights of the mentally ill in our society and worked closely with several legislators in rewriting the Texas Mental Code. He was a lecturer on these matters with the State Bar of Texas and with specific Mental Health organizations to help educate physicians and mental health workers on the legal rights of mental health patients.
Prof. Dix devoted more than 52 years to legal education in his hope to produce the best and most ethical attorneys to serve the people of the State of Texas.
He will be remembered most by his devoted wife for his sharp wit; his gentleness; his sweet and loving manner; his wonderful hugs and kisses, and most importantly, constant support and encouragement. His accomplishments in his profession pale in comparison to the love he felt and shared in their marriage.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78757. A reception for mourners will be held in St. Louis IX Hall immediately after the funeral mass.
A graveside interment service is scheduled for May 30, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Seguin, TX 78155.
In his memory, the “Prof. George E. Dix Scholarship Fund” has been established and donations to this fund should be payable to ST LOUIS CATHOLIC SCHOOL, in order to provide tuition to students in financial need. Donations may be made at the funeral mass and/or at the reception following or by mail.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.