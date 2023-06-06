Rafael Vasquez Castilla, 79, of Seguin, Texas, peacefully passed away on June 3rd, 2023 in Holland, Texas surrounded by his family.
Rafael was born on March 25, 1944 to Velia Barrientez and Rafael Castilla in Seguin, Texas. He was raised by his grandmother Herminia Vasquez, her daughters Virginia Leal, Ernestine Hood and her son Steven Vasquez.
He attended Seguin High School where he played running back on the football team. After graduating, Rafael went into the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War for two years under the Division of Communications. Rafael received an honorable discharge. Following the Army, he moved to Austin and worked for Southwestern Bell until his retirement at 49.
He then spent his later years helping raise his grandson’s and instructing dance at “Austin Ballroom Dancers”.
Rafael married Mary Montoya in April of 1970. This marriage brought to them one son, Ralph Castilla. Rafael is further survived by three Grandsons Mark, Shawn, and Enzo. In addition to two Great Grandchildren Liam Anthony and Mila Josephine Castilla.
Rafael enjoyed Movies, hunting, dancing, his dog Roscoe, and watching the Cowboys on Sundays with his lifelong friend Juan “Johnny” Solis.
Services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas on Thursday June 8, 2023. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.