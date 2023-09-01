Ralph Edward Reinhard, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on August 30, 2023. Ralph was born on August 13, 1946, in Seguin, Texas to Margie Fay (Stautzenberger) and Theodore Reinhard.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kenneth Reinhard and his wife Dianna, and his sister Erna Carol Reinhard.
Survivors include his 2 nieces and 2 nephews, many cousins, other loving family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Graveside services and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124, or the Marion Community Library, 201 S. Center St., Marion, Texas, 78124.
