Ralph Ramirez passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in his home in Seguin, Tx at the age of 93 years. He was born August 15, 1929, in Sugarland, Texas, the son of Catarino and Juanita Ramirez. He was a resident of Seguin for over 30 years.
Ralph grew up in Weslaco, Texas and moved to Lubbock, Texas when he was young. He met his wife Mary there and they married on August 24, 1959. He became a Jehovah’s Witness in 1972 and actively served as an elder and full-time minister. His passion was to help others to learn about Jehovah God and his Son Jesus Christ.
He wanted people to learn of a coming earthly paradise. His dynamic and charming personality drew people to him. He never met a stranger and he had a great sense of humor that amused his family and friends. Ralph cherished the privilege of serving as a volunteer in the construction of Kingdom Halls. His favorite hobbies were barbecuing and fishing.
Ralph also served in the Army and Air Force before he married. Ralph was as a wonderful grandfather, father, husband and a great friend to many.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Lidia Ramirez, Virginia Moreno (Blas); Felicitas Garza (Juan); Rodolfo Ramirez (Esperanza), and Ramon Ramirez. He is survived by his two daughters Betty Ramirez of Seguin, Texas and Hilda Flores and husband Manuel of Seguin, Tx and two sons Martin Ramirez and wife Natalie of Floresville, Tx and Ralph Ramirez Jr. of Lubbock, Tx; granddaughter Stephanie Ramirez and husband Patrick; grandson Marcos Ramirez; and great grandchildren Angel and Patrick “P.J.” Aranda. He is also survived by his siblings Martin Ramirez and Isabel Ruiz and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ralph’s family is extremely grateful to the amazing caregivers of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, Dr. Nolan and staff and would also like to thank family and friends for their love and support.
Serving as Pallbearers are Marcos Ramirez, Patrick Aranda, Amador Moreno, Herman Gonzales, Pablo Gloria, and Gary Ramirez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Final Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. The Funeral Procession will depart Goetz Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. for Interment at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.