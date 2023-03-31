Randy “Bubba” Medina, age 48 of McQueeney, passed away on March 19, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A Prayer Service will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Interment to follow at Latin American Cemetery in Nixon.

