Raymond Lawrence Rohlf, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on June 8, 2023. Raymond was born on July 27, 1942, in Guadalupe County, Texas to Anita Marie (Mergele) and Lawrence Willie Rohlf. Raymond began working at Mission Valley Mills in 1959 where he began as a weaver in a career spanning over 42 years.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws Hilmar and Evelyn Cowey.
Survivors include Lena, his loving wife of 61 years, daughter, Tammy Bargfrede and husband Rodney; son, Tray Rohlf and wife Christy; grandchildren, Caleb Bargfrede and wife Cady, Cameron Bargfrede and girlfriend Brittany Largent, and Emmy Rohlf; great-grandson, Dakota Bargfrede; brothers, Larry Rohlf and wife Dolores, and Dennis Rohlf; brother-in-law, Hilmar Cowey Jr. and wife Leola; sister-in-law, Connie Reimer and husband Jimmy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating and Chaplain Emanuel Carpenter assisting. Interment will follow in the Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek Cemetery. Caleb Bargfrede, Cameron Bargfrede, Shawn Ronshausen, Jon Crump, Frank Fischer, Larry Luksik, and Larry Thompson will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hilmar Cowey Jr., Jimmy Atzger, Jesse Atzger, Hilmar Louis Mondin, Elton Strey, Jr., and Charles Mergele.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the patient housing facilities that were so helpful with housing Raymond and the family during his treatment at MD Anderson. The Ballard House, 21421 Cinco Park Road, Katy, Texas 77450, www.theballardhouse.org, or The Reaumond Foundation, 1021 W. Adams Ste. LL2, Chicago, Il, 60607, www.bobsencore.org/donate.
