Rhonda Lee Schmidt, age 76, of Seguin, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2023. Rhonda was born in Reading, PA on June 23, 1946, to Paula (Wieding) and George Mays.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Hunter Mays.
Survivors include her three sons, Eric Schmidt (Cheryl), William Schmidt (Amanda) and Timothy Schmidt (Laura); a brother Keith Mays; grandchildren, Hayden, Emily, Parker, Mason and Hattie Anders; great-grandchildren, Eilora, Devin, and Raylen; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Church. She was a teacher for many years and enjoyed reading and sewing.
Visitation will begin on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Church in Seguin with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating. Interment will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, 8730 FM 775, Seguin, Texas 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.