Richard Paul Thivierge, 85, of Seguin, Texas passed away on April 17th, 2023 at Christus Santa Rosa hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.
Richard, known by many as Dick, was born to Donat J. Thivierge and Adela-Claudia (Poisson) Thivierge on April 10, 1938 in Warren, Rhode Island. Richard and his siblings, Theresa and Roger were predeceased by their mother Adela at a very young age, but they were fortunate and blessed by their loving stepmother Blanche (Morency) Thivierge who loved and cared for them as her own. Richard was preceded in death by his father Donat, his stepmother Blanche, his brother-in-law Bill Franklin, and his sister-in-law Mary Ann Munro Thivierge.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice LaNelle Love, and their children, Richard D. Thivierge (Spouse: Shelly Gibson-Thivierge) and Deborah L. Schmidt (Spouse: John H Schmidt). He is also survived by his sister, Theresa Franklin, and his brother, Roger Thivierge (Spouse: Elodie Thivierge). He is survived by 4 grandchildren: Dawn Thivierge, Dustin Thivierge (Spouse: Megan Thivierge), Derrick Thivierge, and Nolan Schmidt. He had 5 great-grandchildren but was preceded in death by Blakelee Grace Thivierge, one of his great-grandchildren.
Richard graduated from LaSalle Academy in Providence, RI. Richard enlisted into the Air Force as a Communications Specialist and after serving 20 years, he retired as a Master Sergeant. He then worked for the Seguin Police Department. He served 4 years as a Dispatcher and 18 years as a Patrolman. He retired from the SPD in December 1999.
Richard loved sports. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Boston Red Sox. He also loved to bowl and was on a mixed league with his wife. He also loved to spend time outdoors working on his yard. He always kept it looking so nice. Richard also loved spending time with his family, including his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Seguin Department in the form of cash, digital donations via CashApp at $SeguinPD and checks made out to Seguin Police Department Memo: Community Events.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be at Palmer Mortuary on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.