Robert “Bobby” Lincoln Heep, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Bobby was born on July 4, 1942 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Herman Heep and Regina Staudt Heep.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Regina Heep; sisters, Doris Degenhardt and Mary Lou Murdock.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Heep; daughters, Chantal (Michael) Jarzombek, Nicole (Scott) Bell; grandchildren, Spencer Jarzombek, Erica Jarzombek, Riley Bell, Carter Bell; siblings, Carlos Heep, Kathy (Rodney) Galle; brother in-law, Charles Robert Sr.; sister in-law, Rose Reininger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Poth, Texas on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am. A rosary will be held there beginning at 10:00 am. A funeral mass will follow beginning at 10:30 am. Interment will follow services at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, Tx., St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.