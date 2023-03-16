Robert Hernandez, age 59 of Seguin, passed away March 13, 2023. Robert was born February 22, 1964 in Seguin, Texas to Inez (Galvan) and Antonio M. Hernandez.
Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Lara.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Gloria Hernandez; son, Robert Hernandez Jr. (Myla); step-children, Richard Leon, Robert Leon (Gabby) and Roxanne Leon (Rodolfo); parents, Antonio and Inez Hernandez; sisters, Ester Maldonado (James), Monica Rosas and Veronica Hernandez; brothers, Tony Hernandez (Cindy), Andrew Hernandez and Lorenzo Hernandez (William); grandchildren, Jeremyah, Jaydin, Anthony, Cecilia, Faith, Andrew, Annalise, Alexis, Erik, Amelia, Rodolfo and Abraham, numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert served in the United States Air Force for several years. He was a dedicated worker for CMC Steel Texas for 25 years. Robert was an avid lover of Harley Davidson. He enjoyed riding his Harley every chance he could. Robert enjoyed visiting his favorite spots, Martin General Store and Bait & Brew. He was a diehard football fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He wouldn’t miss a football game without a cold one in his hands. He enjoyed life to the fullest with laughter, BBQ, family and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited by Deacon Nick Carrillo at 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Prayer Service will be Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Following the service, Robert will be taking one last ride in the Motorcycle Hearse to one of his beloved hangouts, Martins General Store. Everyone who wishes to join him on this last ride may join in the procession. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Hernandez Jr., Robert Leon, Rodolfo Estrada, Michael Maldonado, James Maldonado and Jimmy Rodriguez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.