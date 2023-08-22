Rocky Roberson, age 87 of Geronimo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 20, 2023. Rocky was born on March 7, 1936, in Three Rivers, Texas to Jessie Lee (Carroll) and Elvin Roberson.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret Roberson, his parents, his step-father, Oscar Gant, and his brother Bryan Roberson.
Survivors include his children, Clayton Roberson and wife Gail, Carlene Buck, and husband David and Peggy Walters and husband Ken; grandchildren, Ryan Walker, Taylor Roberson and partner Mehgan Rodriguez, Ross Roberson, and Kristopher Walters; great-grandchildren, Riley and Brook Walker; brother, Jimmy Roberson; sister, Patricia Roberson; brothers-in-law, Sidney Stewart and Bobby Stewart and wife Lisa; sisters-in-law, Betty Roberson, Dot Taylor and husband Douglas, and Sue McNeil, and husband Tom; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Mr. Ken Walters officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Walker, Taylor Roberson, Ross Roberson, Kristopher Walters, Landis Roberson, and Vince Roberson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Street Church of Christ, 1351 E. Walnut St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townsend Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
