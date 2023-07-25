Rodney “Mark” Montague, age 71 of Seguin passed away on July 22, 2023. Mark was born in New Braunfels, Texas on November 8, 1951, to Helen Marie (Schnautz) and C. E. Montague.
He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company (now ATT), beginning in 1972, for 33 years. After he retired from ATT, he worked for Texas Prison System as a telephone tech, where he helped inmates enroll in the phone systems.
He was actively involved in the Guadalupe County Wildlife Management, acting as a director, then serving as President from 2003 to 2005. Mark enjoyed hunting, shooting guns, and riding his Harley.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Harry and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pat and Jim Kersey. Mark and Jim were best friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Montague; son, Adam Montague; daughter, Leslie Carver; grandchildren, Hailey, Willow, Dean, and L’Nel; sister Sharon Ferrell and husband Bill; brother, John Montague; sister-in-law, Janie Sedlak, and husband Matt; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Seguin Art League, P. O. Box 445, Seguin, Texas, 78156, or the Guadalupe County Wildlife Management Association, 210 E. Liveoak, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
A memorial service celebrating Mark’s life is being planned for later in the fall at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Please visit www.treshewell.com for updated times.
