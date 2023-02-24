Rodolfo “Rudy” Salazar Sr., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 22, 2023 at the age of 84. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Palmer Mortuary. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Services will conclude Thursday evening and a private cremation will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.
