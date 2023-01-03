Roger Alan Erxleben, age 74, was born June 29 ,1948 in Seguin, Tx. He died on December 29, 2022.
Roger enlisted in the Navy in June of 1968 and proudly served our country for over 20 years... His military career took him to Vietnam, Virginia, Florida, California, and Texas until he retired in December of 1992. Roger was a true patriot and his love for our country and the Navy was infinite. Roger was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Helmuth and Evangeline Erxleben and his sister Sandra Harborth. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laura Warnock Erxleben and two children and their spouses, Joseph and Stacie Erxleben of Devine, and James and Lacey Erxleben also of Devine. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Jazmine and Jennelle Erxleben, Jordan Erxleben, Jacob, Joseph, and Jenna Sadler, and 1 sibling and her spouse: Mary and Weldon Schmidt of Moody, Texas; along with his in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Friday January 6th, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Hurley Funeral Home in Devine Texas. A Celebration of Roger’s life will be held on Saturday January 7th, 2023, at Natalia First Baptist Church starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Crescent Valley Cemetery in Victoria, Texas. A brief graveside service will be held at approximately 3:30 PM on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Natalia First Baptist Church.
