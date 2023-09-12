Roger Charles Feedham, of Seguin, TX passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023. Roger was born in Buffalo, NY and graduated from St. Ann’s Grammar School.
Roger also attended Canisius High School. He was a member of the CHS crew team that won the 1956 National High School Rowing Championship. Roger then attended Canisius College where he earned his BA in Sociology. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
In 1961, Roger married the former Jean Ann Jennings and they began raising their family of seven children. After the Army, he continued to serve his country as a Civilian Personnel Officer with the U.S. Air Force. During his long career, he was stationed in Germany, Spain, Japan, and several states. Roger and Jean enjoyed these opportunities to travel the world with their family.
At different times throughout his life, Roger enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling, visiting family, daily stock trading, trips to Las Vegas, and cheering for the Buffalo Bills.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 62 years, Jean Ann and by their children Roger Joseph Feedham, Kathleen Marie Raggio (Dave), Elizabeth Marie Yanas (Javier), Jean-Marie Crahan (Jim), Ann-Marie Morgan (Dave), Paul Joseph Feedham; and his sister Judie Feedham of Kenmore, NY.
Roger is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Melinda Marie Fuller, grandson baby David Andrew Raggio, and by his parents Charles and Ethel Feedham.
As Grandpa and Pa, Roger absolutely loved his grandchildren Ashley Butler (Michael), Bree Diaz (Thomas), Bo and Zachary Yanas; Giuliana, Karli, and J.D. Raggio; Brynne and Izzy Reilly; Joshua Morgan and Ronin Fuller. He will be missed by many beloved nieces and nephews from Buffalo and beyond.
Roger was a friend to all he met and was willing to help in any way possible. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be said for Mr. Feedham on Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, TX at 1:30p.m. There will be a rosary at 1:00p.m. with a reception following immediately after. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roger’s name to the Alzheimer’s Research Association www.alzra.org or Hope Hospice www.hopehospice.net.