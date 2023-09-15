Roger Dean Addington passed away peacefully with his wife, children and sister by his side on February 9, 2023 at the age of 73. Roger was born on June 3, 1949 in Poteet, Texas to Barbara Marion (Evered) and Buford Houston Addington.
His parents moved to Seguin when he was 5. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1967.
Roger loved the water like a duck. He worked as a lifeguard at Starcke Park and while enrolled at Southwest State he performed as an underwater clown at Aquarena Springs. In 1970, he graduated from the DPS Academy with honors and served in the San Marcos, Texas area. Roger and his wife Carolyn Schumann married on December 9, 1977 in Seguin, Texas. Roger was active in the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and served as a reserve Sheriff’s deputy. He loved his horses and his children.
Roger had a big heart and spent a great part of his life in many areas where he taught and mentored children. Some may remember him as “JoJo” the clown when he offered his services to several nonprofit organizations. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Carolyn Addington; children, Jason Addington and wife, Patti Cantu (New Braunfels, Tx), Deana Addington and husband Derrick Thomas (New Braunfels, Tx) Jay Castro, U.S. Army, and wife Angie (Alabama), Kim Sconce and husband Bill (Colorado); grandchildren Bailey Addington Thomas, Tucker Addington and wife McKensie, Sadie Addington McCann and husband, Tyler, Brandt Addington and Ally Hille, James Addington, Kaylee Marano, Teal Addington Albert and husband John (all from New Braunfels), Kayla Sippel and wife Amy, Nate Castro (Temple) Loriah Castro (San Antonio) Sarah Mclaughlin (Seguin), Alex Mclaughlin (U.S. Navy), and Zach Taylor and wife, Caitlyn (Colorado); great grandchildren, Presley Ann, Payton Lynn, Luke Barrett and Karliah Rain Addington, Kimber Jade and Callen John Albert, and Resse Taylor; sister Rosalie Van Booven (Seguin), brothers Stephen Addington and wife, Sue (Austin) and Paul Addington (Austin).
He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
If you want to make donations on his behalf, any children’s organization of your choice will be appreciated.