Ronald Vincent Frassmann

January 25, 1964 to December 26, 2022
Ronnie, our beloved grandfather, father, husband, uncle, brother, son and friend went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2022. He was born on Jan. 25, 1964 in California and passed away in New Braunfels, Texas, surrounded by his family.
An avid animal advocate and outdoorsman, he loved his place in nature. Music and faith were his solace. He was an expert small engine mechanic, carpenter, and home repair specialist. He had a passion for bringing new life to renovations with an eye on keeping the historic integrity using skill and artistry.
He willingly gave of his time and talents for anyone in need. His generosity and spirit will be missed by all.