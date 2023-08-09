Roxanne Patterson, 89, passed peacefully on July 28, 2023. She was born on January 31, 1934, in Brownfield, Texas. She moved to Seguin in 1962 and began a career at Texas Lutheran College. She gathered many friends at TLC, The Guadalupe County Board of Realtors, and Cascades.
Roxanne married her sweetheart, Jerald “Pat” Patterson, on November 18, 1952. This union led to the births of Craig, Kim (Schmitt), and Lori (Hood). Roxanne is survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pat Patterson passed away in 2010.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary at the Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.