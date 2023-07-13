Ruby Klein Engelke, age 96 of Seguin, passed away on July 12, 2023. Ruby was born on December 6, 1926, in Gonzales, Texas, to Mary (Erck) and Anton Klein.
Many will remember Ruby driving the School Bus for special needs children in the Seguin Independent School District. Ruby was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church since 1950 and an active member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Ladies Aid. She also enjoyed membership in the American Legion Auxiliary H.U. Wood Post #245 and the Geronimo VFW Post 8456. Some of her most treasured times with family and friends were bowling, gambling trips, and 30-plus years of Memorial Day Weekend Campouts.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand (Ferdy) Paul Engelke, son, Larry Engelke, granddaughter, Brooke Engelke, her parents, her sister, Evelyn Marie Klein Engelke, and her brothers, Willie, Oscar, Tony, and Alton Klein.
Survivors include her son, Barry “Buggy” Engelke, and partner Brenda J. Moore; daughter-in-law, Faye Engelke; grandchildren, Travis Engelke and wife Crystal; Dustin Engelke and wife Melissa, Stacy Clardy and Kristi Engelke; great-grandchildren, Presley Engelke, Paislie Engelke, August Engelke, Kip Clardy, Lane Clardy, and Kori Wright; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Engelke, Dustin Engelke, Kip Clardy, Ricky Engelke, Colton Engelke, and Klein Vickers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Argent Court for their loving care of Ruby over the last 15 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.