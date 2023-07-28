Rudy (Rodolfo) Gonzales

Rudy died 10 days short of his 59th birthday. He was born in Seguin Texas to Jorge and Isaura Gonzales on July 29, 1964 and died July 19, 2023; he was 58.
Rudy is a 1982 graduate from Seguin High School. He settled down in Houston where he took his last breath.
Rudy is survived by his best friend and partner Arturo Salazar, older sister Rose Gonzales (DeLeon) Foreman (Danny), older brother George Gonzales, several nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A memorial service and reception will be held on July 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Baruch Hashem Messianic Jewish Synagogue, 16320 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX, 78248.
Mr. Rod Foster, United Church of God minister will officiate.
Rudy‘s ashes will eventually be buried at the Santa Clara Cemetery, Marion, Texas where he will join his mother, father older brother and other deceased family.