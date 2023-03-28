Sally Helams Swope, age 78 of New Braunfels, passed away on March 25, 2023. Sally was born on April 7, 1944 in Los Angeles, California to Thelma Ann (Rasey) and Carl V. Call.
Sally was an active member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seguin. She will be remembered as the owner of Sally’s Hallmark Shop in Seguin. She was a long-time member of the Sunrise Rotary Club. Sally and Jim enjoyed weekly dancing for many years at Martinez Dance Hall and the Silver Center. Sally’s most treasured time was spent among family and friends whether it be dancing, attending church, eating out or shopping!
Sally is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Helams and her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, James L. Swope; Daughters, Renee Haas and husband Doug, and Dawn Baker and husband Dean; step-children, Linda Swope, Randall Swope, David Swope, and Paul Swope; grandchildren who knew and loved her as “Nana”, Denton Baker and fiancé Seleste, Henry Haas and Kate Haas; 4 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Beth Pace and husband Mike, Hollis Call and wife Anne, Davey Call, Mike Call and wife Barbara, and Carlene Call; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Sally’s life will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Stephen Shortess officiating. A reception will follow in McKeough Hall. Private interment will be held later in the Knolle Chapel Church Columbarium at First Methodist Church in Seguin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
