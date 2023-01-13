December 9, 1941 - January 4, 2021
Capt. Samuel Dotson Dibrell, Texas Air National Guard (Ret.), passed away from natural causes peacefully at home with his family by his side on January 4, 2021, at the age of 79.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kellis Dibrell; mother, Peggy Dotson Dibrell; brothers, Edwin Walter Dibrell and Cooper Graham Dibrell, wife Joan Culbertson Dibrell; and son, Kellis Stuart Dibrell. He is survived by his son, Samuel Dotson Dibrell Jr. and wife Virginia O’Gorman Dibrell, and adored granddaughters, Eleanor Elizabeth Dibrell and Annabelle Caroline Dibrell.
Sam was born on December 9, 1941, in Washington D.C., where his father worked for the FBI during WWII. After retiring from the FBI, T Kellis moved the family back to San Antonio and Sam attended Highland Park, Mark Twain, and Texas Military Academy, forging many life-long friendships.
While attending The University of Texas at Austin, Sam was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, the Silver Spurs, and served on the University Co-Op board. After earning a B.A. in Speech, he enrolled in St. Mary’s Law School, finishing one year of studies before enlisting in the US Air Force. He was immediately honorably discharged into the Texas Air National Guard and completed Officer Training School at Lackland AFB and Medina AFB followed by pilot training at Moody AFB and Perrin AFB where he scored the highest in his class on his final F-102 check ride. He returned to San Antonio and graduated from St. Mary’s Law with a Doctor of Laws before being selected as a volunteer from the 182nd Fighter Intercept Squadron to join the 64th Fighter Intercept Squadron out of Da Nang AFB, flying 72 combat missions over Vietnam and earning the Air Medal with clusters. During his military career, he flew the T-37, T-38, T-41, F-84F, F-100D, F-102, and flew as co-pilot on a C-47 for a hurricane recovery mission.
After returning stateside, Sam passed the Bar Exam on the first try and was sworn in before the Supreme Court of Texas in 1971. The following year he married the love of his life, Joan Elizabeth Culbertson, whom he met in middle school; they faithfully honored their vows for 41 years - till death did they part.
In his professional life, Sam thoroughly enjoyed practicing law with his father and brothers at the firm of Dibrell, Dotson, Dibrell & Dibrell, and took great pride in helping his clients overcome their legal challenges. He was a leader and an active member of his community, serving as past President of the William Barrett Travis Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Monte Vista Historical Association, the North Loop 410 Association, the Young Adult Republicans, the Alamo Heights-Fort Sam Houston Soccer League, and past Vice-President of the San Antonio Youth Soccer Organization. He was a Judge Advocate for the Stinson Flight of the Order of the Daedalians and a member of the Quiet Birdmen, State Bar of Texas, the American Bar Association, Republican Party of Texas, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, and in his spare time served as Ballot Security and Election Judge for Bexar County.
Sam loved hunting and fishing and was rarely seen without a Travis Club Senator cigar. More than all else, Sam enjoyed spending time with his wife, sons, granddaughters, and his large circle of close friends. He was a devoted husband, father, coach, friend and counsel and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
The memorial service will take place Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, with reception immediately following the service. A private interment will be held.
The family requests that in lieu of the usual remembrances that memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 7400 Louis Pasteur Drive #200, San Antonio, Texas 78229, www.sctx-alzheimers.org.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com . Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 Mccullough Ave., San Antonio, Tx 78212 – (210) 227-8221.