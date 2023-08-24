Samuel R. Ramos

Samuel was born in Rio Grande City in 1974 and passed away in New Braunfels in Aug. 19, 2023.

He attended Rio Grande City school and upon graduation attended UT- Austin and graduated in 1997. He worked for National Hispanic Institute in Maxwell for two years.

He started his 20 year teaching career at Briesemeister Middle School as a history teacher, basketball and tennis coach. He later became head tennis coach and taught American History (AP). He co-founder SLI training Seguin’s youth. He was a passionate teacher that believed that all students could succeed.

He was loyal to his hometown, the town that adopted him. He was a sports fan that followed the Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.

Services are set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023 in Rio Grande City. Burial at a later date in Edinburg, Texas

A Celebration of Life will be held in October in Seguin.