Sandra Avalos Ramirez of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2023, at the age of 61, with her family by her side. Sandra was born on December 6, 1961, in Seguin, Texas to Lydia (Sandoval) and Antonio Avalos.
Sandra was a well-known woman in our community. She had various nicknames like, “The queen of Saigon,” “Queen of Seguin,” “The Mayor,” or the most common one, “SA.” Back in Sandra’s youthful years, she played in sports and was an awesome, lefty softball pitcher. The softball field and volleyball court was where she spent most of her free time. The tournament lifestyle she played in, graduated into festival hunting and watching live bands perform the songs she loved.
While Sandra was finding her way through life, taking care of her two children, Rebecca and Gabriel, balancing work and providing a steady household, she managed to obtain many lifelong friends that held her high in admiration.
Sandra vacationed through the years as often as she could. She spent the majority of those vacations at her home away from home, the beach. Toes in the sand was her goal, every chance she had.
Sandra loved to be with her family and it meant a great deal to her to enjoy each others company. She enjoyed meeting new people, and could hold a conversation with anyone she encountered.
For anyone who knew her and spent their time with her; there are not enough words to describe the beautiful complexity that reflects her personality. The elegance that made Sandra is what lingers in everyone’s heart.
Sandra was a huge believer in Christ, an amazing daughter, caring older sister, first born female niece, the “wise” cousin, a devoted mother, an affectionate grandmother, and a dear friend to many.
When her mother, Mrs. Lydia Avalos passed away, all Sandra wanted was to see her mother again and she continued to talk with her, daily. Lydia heard her daughters prayers and they are now both reconnected in the Kingdom of Heaven, pain free.
Sandra will be sorely missed as her family’s lives continue without her physically on this earth. It will take a tremendous amount of love and compassion to fill the void in their broken hearts. Until you all meet again…
Sandra is preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Avalos; aunt, Alicia Avalos and the father of her children, Roy M. Ramirez.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, Antonio Avalos; daughter, Rebecca Arcos and husband Abron; son, Roy Gabriel Ramirez and wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Ayla Arcos, Braden Arcos, Daniel Prince, Mya Prince and, Jeremy “Jay” Martinez; brothers, Marcus Avalos and wife Natalie, Jason Avalos and wife Amanda as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be at Crossroads Church: 3455 US-90, Seguin, TX 78155 on Tuesday, February 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, TX.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Avalos, Abron Arcos, Noah Castillo, Daniel Prince, Erik Dominguez, Hayden Oliver, and Braden Arcos
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.