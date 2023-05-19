Sandra Hollamon

Our beautiful mother, granny, and friend, Sandra Kay Gingrich Hollamon went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 18, 2023, at the age of 88.
Sandra was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Sept 7, 1934, and spent time growing up and moving to different towns with her parents and brother. Sandra married Thomas Henry Hollamon III (Tucker) on June 12, 1954, and together they had 4 beautiful daughters. After being widowed she later married Delbert Schlueter on November 14, 2011, and was blessed with 3 beautiful stepdaughters.
Sandra loved life and was a true Woman of Faith, a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Seguin where she taught first-grade Sunday school for many years. She was a very active mother of 4 girls and all of their friends. She cooked many meals for the neighborhood and everyone who happened to be at her house on any particular night. S
he was a Twirler mom, cheerleader mom, and all-sports mom. After raising 4 girls she decided to open Sandra’s dress shop. It was not a surprise because she loved to shop and look nice and so she decided to would give that opportunity to others in our community. Bright colors, glittery things accessories, and adorable shoes (usually one in every color) were her go-to attire. She also loved going to luncheons and places with her special group of lady friends, even taking several vacations and trips together. Family and friends were always very important to her. She will truly be missed by so many.
Preceded in death by her husband T.H. Hollamon III (Tucker), her parents, Dorothea Grace (Lohoff) and Jack Edward Gingrich, brother Paul Gingrich and wife Meg Gingrich, granddaughter Abigail Elise Schriewer and 2nd husband Delbert Schlueter, mother and father-in-law T.H. Hollamon Jr. (Tommy) and wife Elizabeth and sister-in-law Elizabeth Hollamon (Budgie).
She is survived by her children Melyn Smethurst and friend Michael Murillo, Shannon Dukes, Lecia Schriewer and husband Randy, Mary Grace Hair and husband Mark, son-in-law Don Smethurst and wife Janet. Stepchildren Jamie Schlueter and partner Kim Moncel, Sarah Jones and husband Rex, Anndy Schashack and husband Dan. Grandchildren Benjamin Smethurst and wife Jill, children Lila and Cora, Christian Smethurst and wife Holly, children Claire, Thomas and Violet; Ashley Cooley and husband Troy, children Hudson and Parker; Zann Schriewer and wife Ashley and son Kent; Kinsey Evans and husband Chris, children Hayden, Kellan and Brooks; Cade Collins and wife Carly, children Finn and Scout; Tucker Bouchard, Michelle Spencer, children Wyatt & Levi. Nephews Jack Gingrich; David Gingrich and wife Amy, children Emma and Jacob; Brian Gingrich and wife Mariel, son William.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A memorial service celebrating Sandra’s Life will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Methodist Church with the Reverend Ray Perales and Pastor Chris Evans officiating. A Reception will follow in the Christian Life Center (CLC). Private interment will be held at a later date in the Lone Oak Cemetery.
For those who desire the memorial service may be live-streamed at cloud.mediafusionapp.com/mf/hewell_20230526-hollamon.html.
Her favorite saying was “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain”.
We would like to give a Big Thank You to Ida Salazar, Zoe Salazar, and Maggie Arriaga our special caregivers and best friends from now on, and to GRMC Hospice, Courtney, Linda, Sara, and the rest of the staff. We couldn’t have done it without you!
Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 8415 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78229, the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or the charity of choice.
