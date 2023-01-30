Seliah Lena Taylor, age 94 of Seguin went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church. A private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/SBCofSeguin . You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com
