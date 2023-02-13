Sharon Ann (Koepp) Atzger, age 73 of Seguin, Texas, joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Sharon was born on September 11, 1949 in Seguin to Marvin A. and Erna (Erxleben) Koepp.
Sharon graduated from San Marcos high school in 1967. She then attended Southwest Texas State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1972. Sharon was a dedicated elementary teacher for 38 years where she was named Teacher of the Year numerous times. She was selected the teacher of the San Antonio Spurs game in 1995 as well as receiving the Norma Paschal Commitment to Children Award in 2006. She retired from Schertz Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District in 2011. Sharon was a mentor to many and loved by her students and fellow teachers even after retirement.
Sharon, also known as “Omie” loved the holidays and her pride and joy was to decorate the house for each of them. As soon as her friends and family walked in the door, you would feel the love, warmth and hard work she had put into making the house perfect. She would even find that special scented candle which fit each holiday. She loved her trips to Canton with her daughter Tammye and would always find those special yard pieces to add to her collection and brighten up her flower beds. Sharon enjoyed gardening, taking special care of her plants as well as feeding and watching the birds.
Sharon had many hobbies before and after she retired. She enjoyed playing bingo with her mom and friends, playing Bunco and enjoyed lunch with her fellow teachers and friends and she enjoyed canning pickles and vegetables from their garden. Sharon was always there to make that special food for the church to assist with funerals and other events.
Sharon loved to watch sports with her family, but her pride and joy was to watch her grandkids play baseball, softball, Soccer and cross country and she would very seldom miss a game. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Sharon enjoyed special time during the holidays with each of the grandchildren playing games and just hanging out. She loved to create crafts for each holiday with her youngest granddaughter Chloe. Each of these moments meant a lot to her and were very special. Sharon was an avid Texas Tech fan and super proud of her grandson who graduated from Texas Tech and currently her granddaughter Carlie who attends Texas Tech and will graduate in May, 2023.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, her father and mother-in-law, George and Nora Atzger, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betsy) and Mike Herry.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, George James (Jimmy) Atzger; her daughter Tammye Barnes of Ft. Worth; son, Brian Atzger and wife Audra of Seguin; grandchildren, Grant and Carlie Barnes of Ft. Worth, Caiden and Chloe Atzger and Lexy Lee of Seguin, great grandchildren Aubree and Colter, brother, Noble Koepp and wife Kay of Lubbock; brother-in-law, Jesse Atzger and wife Deloris of Seguin, sister-in-law Diann McCabe and husband Terry of San Marcos and many numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members and a host of dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ with the Revs. Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with reception to follow at Friedens Church Fellowship Hall for family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Grant Barnes, Caiden Atzger, Curt Shane, Steve Kearney, Wayne Pape, Shane Pape, Donnie Koepp, and Keith Boenig.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Allen Boenig and Eugene Atzger.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to a charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.