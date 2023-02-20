Sharon Louise Finch, 75, formerly of Seguin, was called home to her Lord and savior on Friday February 17, 2023. She was born in Tupelo Mississippi on February 1, 1948 to Daniel J. Morris and Joan Louise (Lawson) Morris.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel, 165 Tor Drive Seguin, TX 78155 followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband R.F. Finch Jr., and her brother Keith Morris.
She is survived by daughter, Wendy and husband Gerrit Hoogakker of Rincon, GA; son RF Finch III and wife Jacque of Spring, TX; grandchildren Joshua Finch, Ariana and Ethan Hoogakker; brothers Scott, Randy, and James Morris; extended family members, and grand pets.
Sharon was married to RF Finch Jr. for 48 years. She served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. She also worked Civil Service for the Department of the Army for 23 years, retiring in 2004. She was a founding member of The American Society of Cake Decorators in 1979. She was also a 40 year plus member of the Masonic Organization - Eastern Star.
Sharon had a heart that was larger than life. People often commented on how genuine her smile and character were. She was high spirited and brought joy to the lives of others through that same spirit. One of her greatest traits was the value and importance of family and friendship.
She always treated others as part of the family. Those that had the privilege of knowing her well would often consider themselves family over friend. She will truly be missed; however, we take great comfort in knowing that heaven has been blessed with having such an angel to watch over us.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who have given support, assistance, and loving care through her medical ailments. A special thanks to her neurologist Dr. Allison Boyle who cared for her deeply. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Spring Creek Village who provided the most amazing care to her and the comfort provided to the family during her time there.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to any of the following organizations: St Edwards Catholic Community in Spring, TX; Devotion Hospice in Conroe, TX; Seguin American Legion Post 245.
