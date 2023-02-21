Sheryl Louise (Davis) Callaway, 74, of Seguin, Texas passed away in New Braunfels, Texas on February 18, 2023. Sheryl was born in Leesville, Louisiana on December 11, 1948 to Mildred and Melvin Davis.
Sheryl grew up on the White Sands Missile base and later graduated from Las Cruces High School in New Mexico. She then went on to perform secretarial duties for the military at Fort Sam Houston and later worked for the San Antonio Post Office from which she retired after 27 years of service.
She enjoyed horseback riding and was a proud member of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s mounted posse.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Davis and Mildred (Craig) Davis and sister, Carol Lemmen Coleman. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jimmie Callaway. They married on October 23, 1999. She is further survived by her brothers, Butch and Keith Davis; sister, Gayle Rosson; sons, Greg Garzonie and wife Mary Garzonie, Mark Garzonie and wife Kat Garzonie; stepchildren, Lacie Tucker and Travis Callaway; and five grandchildren, Blake, Jackson, Jacob, Samantha, and John.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Paul Theiss will follow at 6:00 p.m.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313