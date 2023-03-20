Shirley Ann Trew Jarutowicz passed away March 18, 2023, in Seguin, Texas. She was born July 31, 1939, in Umatilla, Florida, to Samuel Barney Trew and Bessie Cooley Trew.
Shirley is survived by her husband of more than 51 years, Walter Lee Jarutowicz; children, Wade Jarutowicz (Kim) and Cheryl Dunn; grandchildren, Melissa Ortiz (Sergio), Jacob Jarutowicz (Whitney), Alex Jarutowicz, Samuel Jarutowicz, Samantha Dunn (Cody Schubach), Faith Dunn; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Dunn, Nicholas Schubach, Mia Ortiz, Liam Ortiz; nephew, Reid Brandenburg (Susan). Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Myrtle Brandenburg; brothers, Archie and Horace Trew.
There will be a visitation at Finch Funeral Chapel La Vernia, Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Friday, March 24, 2023
11:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 Hwy. 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Pastor John Conrad will officiate the services with interment following at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of cut flower arrangements please donate to GRMC Hospice, Alzheimer Association, or the charity of one’s choice. Shirley loved plants and any received will be cherished for many years to come in her memory.
The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com