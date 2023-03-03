Silvester Mendez, age 73 of Seguin, passed away on March 2, 2023. Silvester was born on November 26, 1949 in Pearsall, Texas to Beatrice (Rodriguez) and Epifanio Cavazos Mendez.
Silvester is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Alex Mendez.
Survivors include his life partner Maria Jimenez; daughter Margarita Mendez-Woods — Army Veteran (husband Shay Timothy Woods); sons, Silvester Mendez Jr. (life partner Luisa Santiago), David Mendez — Retired Marine (wife Stephanie Mendez) and Matthew Mendez; grandsons, Larry Bilbrey II (wife Ashley Bilbrey), Dalton Bilbrey, Bubba Bilbrey (wife Devon Bilbrey), Michael Mendez, Louis Mendez, Dean Mendez, Anthony Mendez, and Nick Mendez; granddaughters, Elaine, Michelle and Isabella Mendez; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating.
Visitation will begin again on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Dugger Cemetery.
