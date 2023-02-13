Stanley Leroy Nelson, age 81 of Luling, Texas passed away on February 13, 2023. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 16, 1941 to Dorothy (Schmidt) and Richard Nelson.
Stanley graduated from Sacramento High School in California and then went on to graduate from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. He then got his pharmacy degree from the University of Houston.
He owned Dismukes Pharmacy in Luling. He had many other jobs including working in Luling in the oil business. Stanley was also a licensed real estate broker. He and his wife raised cattle along with owning and breeding race horses. He served as president of the Luling Industrial Corporation for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Richard Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Brewer; sons, Stephen Nelson and partner Myke Smith, Daniel Nelson and partner Samantha Diamond, J. R. Nelson and wife Katy Phillips; grandson Dylan Nelson; brothers, Tommy Nelson and wife Judy, and Dean Nelson; sister -in-law, Ernestine “Ernie” Nelson, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Tom Bruns officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luling Golf Course, P.O. Box 1255, Luling, Texas 78638.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.