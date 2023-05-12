Tammy Jean Herschberger was born on April 6, 1968 and passed away on May 11, 2023. A Celebration of Life honoring Tammy will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313

