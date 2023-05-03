It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Teresa Ann (Humphreys) Cohen who died on April 25, 2023, at the age of 69 after a long battle with illness. She was a devoted mother, beloved friend, and cherished member of the Seguin community who lived a full and meaningful life, dedicated to her family and friends.
Teresa was born on December 22, 1953, in Houston, TX to Lee and Shirley Humphreys and spent her formative years there. After a 30+ year career in insurance, Teresa retired to help care for her beloved husband, Allen Cohen and her parents who had preceded her onto their next journey.
Teresa was a lifelong member of the Elks organization and a passionate supporter of its charitable initiatives. She was committed to making a positive difference in her community and devoted countless hours to volunteer work through the Elks.
Teresa was a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs and her love for the team was evident in everything she did, and she took great pride in cheering on the Spurs through good times and bad. She frequented Spur’s games with her good friend, Leigh Harrelson and they were some of her happiest times.
Teresa is survived by her two children, Nicole Waskiewicz and Chris Smith, her granddaughter Anastacia Islas, and her brother Franklin Humphreys who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services for Teresa will be held at Goetz Funeral Home (www.goetzfuneral.com), 713 N. Austin St., Seguin, TX 78155 on May 5, 2023, with Viewing Hours starting at 12:00 p.m. and a Funeral Service starting promptly at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Church Cemetery in Cibolo, Texas, and a celebration of life will be held after the burial at the El Ranchito 983 Hwy 123 Bypass Seguin, Texas. It was her favorite restaurant; so come with stories and love.
We will forever cherish the memories we have of Teresa. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.