Terry P. Cruz passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe, NM on April 28, 2023. She was born in 1926 to Abran and Ricarda Padilla in Puerto de Luna, NM. As a devout Catholic, she has joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as her late husband of 63 years, Barney Cruz Jr., and her late grandson, Barney Cruz IV, at the altar of heaven.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Roselyn Turner (and her husband, Pete), and Patricia Cruz; her sons, Barney Cruz III (and his wife Lanita), and Richard Cruz (and his wife Beth). She is also dear in the hearts of her grandchildren Randy Badsgard (and his sons, Luke and Nate), Ryan Badsgard (and his wife, Lindsay, and their sons Broc and Bryce), Ann and Katherine Cruz, and Olivia and Julia Cruz.
Her memory is cherished by her brother, Tom Luna (and his wife Leora); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Terry is also predeceased by her beloved brothers, Abe Padilla, Nick Padilla, Max Luna, her loving sister Eloisa Block, and her twin baby sons Donald and Ronald Cruz.
While being a devoted wife and raising her four children, Terry also worked to help support her family. She worked at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratories, the State of New Mexico, and the La Familia Medical Clinic. After her retirement, she volunteered with several organizations aiding the needy, and taught catechism for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
After marrying Barney Jr., Terry spent her entire adult life in the same home in Casa Solana, where she resided as the matriarch of Pine Street, being the first family to move into the subdivision in 1954. She was blessed with good health for 96 years which gave her the ability to live in her home until her passing. Terry’s daughter Patricia was her devoted caregiver who facilitated Terry living at home for the past 3 years until her passing.
Having a sharp mind and incredible memory, Terry loved to share stories about the life of a family growing crops and raising cattle on the ranch in Puerto de Luna. They would often pull the rifle out and shoot Prince Albert cans when her parents took the wagon to Santa Rosa. She shared several stories about when she and her husband met in Los Alamos, and the great times they shared during the early years of their marriage.
Terry also loved to travel, especially to visit with her family whether they lived on the east coast or the west coast. She also loved to reminisce about the many trips that she and her husband took with her brother and sister-in-law Nick and Clarabelle. Their travels together ranged from Las Vegas and Mexico to Mount Rushmore, and many places in between.
Terry was blessed with a full life, and her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family were always the center of her love and devotion. She will be greatly missed by all of them.
Services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Fe, at 11:00 am. Burial services at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow at 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Tom Luna, Randy Badsgard, Ryan Badsgard, and Pete Turner.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Food Depot, 1222 Siler Rd. A, Santa Fe, NM 87507.