Thomas “Tom” R. Stout, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on February 20, 2023. Tom was born on September 24, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Myrtle Estelle (Cox) and William R. Stout. As a child, he grew up in Wichita Falls. Tom and his wife Annette married on September 20, 1981 at Faith Lutheran Church. For several years he worked for the Carrolton Police Department. Tom then moved to Seguin where he met Annette and owned and operated Tom’s Automotive. After retiring from the automotive repair business, he worked for Texas Lutheran University.
Tom is preceded in death by his son, James Stout, his parents and his brother William “Billy” Stout.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Annette Stout; children, Quinn Stout and his wife Sandra (Seguin, TX), Yvonne Myers and her husband Matt (Omaha, NE); Michelle Murr and her husband Drew (College Station, TX); Mary Flippin and her husband Brad (Seguin, TX); grandchildren, Paul and Claire Myers, Harper and Stout Murr, and Rylee, Lyndee and Kambree Flippin; sisters, Norma Helmer, and Karen Dailey and her husband Clarence; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin with the Rev. Daniel Cave and Andrew Cave officiating. Enrichment will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC). For those who desire the service may be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/FaithLuChurchSeguinTx.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas 78155 or the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
