Verlyn Wesch Schulze

Heaven welcomed a beautiful new angel. Verlyn entered heaven’s eternal gates after a brief illness on February 26, 2023 at the age of 87.
Verlyn was born to Richard and Edna (Moltz) Wesch on March 4, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas. She married Arnold Schulze on February 13, 1954. Verlyn was the quintessential farm wife. In addition to raising three daughters, she worked side-by-side with Arnold on the family farm.
In a particularly dry period in the early 1970s, she took a job with WestPoint Pepperell in New Braunfels in the Industrial Engineering department as a Frequency Checker on the swing shift (3 PM-11 PM) to supplement the farm income. During that employment she never missed a beat supporting her children and Arnold on the farm.
Arnold and Verlyn established a business, Schulze Grain, providing seed, fertilizer, chemicals and grain storage to neighbors and friends. Verlyn enjoyed visiting with her Schulze Grain customers at the picnic table and scale house. In what little leisure time she had, she loved trips to Louisiana and Eagle Pass casinos.
Verlyn is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jerome Wesch and wife Hildegard, and Roger Wesch; and brother-in-law Lawrence Hoffman. Also preceding her in death is brother-in-law Elroy Schulze and wife Kathryn; and sister-in-law Laura Mae Gerdes and husband George.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years; daughters Denise Hufnagl (Robert), Cherryl Baethge (Darryl), Pam Grandstaff (Gary); grandchildren Kelly Schumann (Matthew), Jennifer Lott (Simon), Katy Dylla (Charlie), Robert Allen Hufnagl and Ethan Zwicke; step-grandchildren Robert Baethge (Melissa), Kenneth Baethge (Jenn); 13 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Hoffman; sister-in-law Everlyn Norman and spouse Bert; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Marcus Bigott at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Dylla, Robert Allen Hufnagl, Simon Lott, Darren Reiley, Matthew Schumann and Ethan Zwicke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin.
