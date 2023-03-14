Victor Campos, Jr. passed away on March 8, 2023. He was born on September 17, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Victor Campos and Rosa Prado Campos.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor Campos and Rosa Prado Campos and his brothers, Fernando and Jaime Campos.
Victor moved to Seguin at the age of 8 and lived there until his passing at the age of 76. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Air Force from 1964-1972. In 1975, he was hired by the U.S. Postal Service as the first Hispanic mail carrier in Seguin, where he worked until his retirement in 2001.
Victor was an avid sports fanatic and had a special love for basketball and golf. He almost never missed a day of exercising and therefore was always in excellent shape. Victor was also a devout Catholic. He loved to travel with his wife to visit his daughters in the different states they lived in, and he always made sure to make a pit stop at any casino along the way. He will always be known and remembered for his inviting personality and contagious smile.
Victor is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Virginia Campos (Luna); daughters, Vanessa Moreno (Mario), Valerie Slater (Richard), and Victoria Lowe (Emmett); grandchildren, Alyssa Gonzalez (Andrew), Mario Moreno III (Annette), Andrew and Matthew Moreno, Zachary, Mackenzie, and Sidney Slater, Caleb and Collin Lowe; great-grandchildren, Lilyana, Lil Drew, and Luke Gonzalez; Mila and Avery Moreno. He is further survived by his siblings, Ramiro Campos, Richard Campos, Yolanda Cordero (Rafael), Dolores Hernandez (Fidencio), Linda Gil (Ricky), and Sandra Chavez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will continue on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Procession will depart the church at 12:00 p.m. to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for a Committal Service with Military Honors at 1:15 p.m.