Victoria “Vickie” Betancourt De La Rosa, age 75 of Seguin, went on to be with our Heavenly Father on April 13, 2023. Vickie was born on December 19, 1947, in Crystal City, Texas, to Victoria (Perez) and Jose Betancourt-Chavez. She moved to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, at the age of 3 until the age of 15. She traversed two countries in language, customs, traditions, and education and never skipped a beat.
Vickie is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Victoria P. Betancourt, and father, José Betancourt-Chavez.
Vickie De La Rosa was a pillar in the Seguin community and beyond. She leaves a legacy of Faith, Hope, Love, Commitment, Service, and a lifetime of memories for those on earth to cherish, follow, and emulate.
She is survived by her loving and caring husband of 54 years, Homer De La Rosa, her adoring daughters: Christine De La Rosa (Dante Mandala), Dr. Yvonne M. De La Rosa (Sulema J. Silva), Veronica Ann Ramirez (Adam) and her loving Grandchildren: Abraham Jaime Silva, Abram Nathanael Ramirez, Sofia Josephine Ramirez, Isaac Matthias Ramirez, and Joana Victoria Ramirez. Her beloved siblings include Maria Guadalupe Betancourt and José Betancourt. Her very supportive extended family: Tia Consuelo Betancourt, Dr. Guadalupe Gorordo, Juan Luis Martinez (Donna), Yolanda M. Guerra (Alejandro), from Wisconsin - Dora Acosta (Israel), Cristela Mantz (Ron) Xavier Perales, Peter Perales, desde Mexico - Humberto Betancourt (Alejandra), Laura Betancourt (Manuel Gonzalez Duran), Luis Francisco Gonzalez (Mercedes), and Mario Gonzalez (Marita) along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Vickie met the love of her life Homer when they were children while visiting her Grandparents, Dora and Teodulo Perez, in Crystal City, Texas. They grew up together, and when she came to Crystal City High School, they started a beautiful friendship that turned into a relationship. They graduated in 1966, and both attended Southwest Junior College in Uvalde, Texas, and then moved on to Southwest Texas State University, where she graduated in 1970. They had a storybook romance that blossomed and bloomed over the 54 years of marriage.
They raised three daughters, who all made them extremely proud. Christine, Yvonne, and Veronica will pick up the torch bravely and boldly that burned bright for 75 years to ensure the legacy continues. Vickie’s legacy began many generations before she walked her earthly journey. Her ancestors made sure to pour into her all she needed to be a humble Servant of God, a true servant leader, the best wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, colleague, and friend. She knew she was put on this earth to make a difference not only in the lives of her family but as well as the lives of everyone in the Seguin and surrounding communities. She always had an “I CAN” attitude, always a smile on her face, and a very infectious laugh. She did not shy away from doing the heart work, whether it was with Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin (40+ years), Seguin Independent School District (37 years), Texas Lutheran College/University (10+ years), or any other affiliation she had within the community and around the State of Texas. She loved being an educator, whether it was in the arts, in the classroom, at Even Start, as an assistant principal, at SISD Central Office, or on a stage where she could share her love of the Mexican American culture.
Vickie was a loving and adoring Grandma and made sure to fill her grandchildren with all the secrets of love, kindness, humbleness, and the most important thing banding together as a family. She was there to pick them up from school, go to all their extracurricular activities, make delicious rice and carne picada, fresh tortillas, and even tutored all her grandchildren in mathematics and physics. She shared a special bond with each grandchild and had some of the very best conversations on a one-to-one basis. She imparted into them to keep God in everything they do and to always reach their highest potential.
Vickie was instrumental in the formation of Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin, a non-profit cultural arts organization that is a revered cultural, educational, and humanities institution in Seguin, Texas. Teatro recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of serving Seguin and surrounding communities’ youth, adolescents, adults, and seniors through its three pillars of Community Based, Center Based, and School-Based programming. She touched the lives of thousands. For all 40+ years, Vickie volunteered her services and expertise to Teatro in the following capacities: costume coordinator, Ballet Folklorico De La Rosa instructor, program coordinator, grant writer/administrator, executive director, and dedicated 41 years to serving all who sought knowledge in learning more about the Mexican American culture through all forms of art and humanities. She was instrumental in bringing artists, many programs, and many cultural experiences to the community of Seguin and beyond; this also includes private and public schools and universities. She cultivated the love of teaching in youth who now serve and served in many capacities within Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin throughout the United States and abroad. She was also very instrumental in starting the “Grow Your Own” project within Teatro, which has developed fierce Mexican American arts administrators. She served on many Boards of Directors for various organizations and was often asked by Texas Commission on the Arts to serve as Advisory Review Panelist. She was revered in the arts community throughout Texas and nationally and remained dedicated to the mission of Teatro: To promote a better understanding of the Mexican American culture through the teaching, study, practice, and performance of the arts.
Visitation for Vickie will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Visitation will resume at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Yvonne M. De La Rosa, Alejandro Luis Guerra, Joseph Gorordo, Dante Mandala, Juan Luis Martinez, Abram N. Ramirez, Adam R. Ramirez, and Abraham J. Silva. Honorary pallbearers will be David De La Rosa, Robert De La Rosa, José Alberto Rincón, and Isaac M. Ramirez.
Following the mass, the celebration of Vickie’s life will continue with a reception at the Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin Cultural Arts Center located at 921 W. New Braunfels St., Seguin, Texas. Private interment will be held at a later date.
At the family’s request and in lieu of flowers and/or plants please make a tax-exempt donation to Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin https://bit.ly/donationToTeatroInMemoryOfVickie. This site was created by the daughters of Vickie De La Rosa. You can also send checks to Teatro De Artes 921 W. New Braunfels St., Seguin, TX. To learn more about the life well lived by Vickie De La Rosa, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/victoria-de-la-rosa/.
You are also invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.