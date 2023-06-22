Virginia Lee Cook Head, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on June 8, 2023. Virginia was born on December 27, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas to Eura Lee (Goode) and Ernest Charles Cook.
Virginia had no formal education but she took care of her kids and extended family by getting a job at Motorola where she worked for almost 30 years. At one point, she was caring for 4 generations of her family all while working. She never complained and she made it all seem so easy. After growing up, we realized just how much she did for us all.
After retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her great-grandchildren so their parents could go to work. We will miss her strength. She was the glue that held our family together.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, E. C. Cook, Jr., and Raymond Cook, sisters, Florine Flores and Emma Jean Winters, her former husband, Jesse Byron Head, Sr., and step-daughter, Marsha Diane Brown.
Survivors include her children, Gina Lee Head Touchstone and husband Fernando Garcia, III, Jesse Byron Head, Jr., and wife Mendi, and Cary Darlene Head Dornak; step-son-in-law, Bill Brown; grandchildren, Lindsey Elizabeth Head, Jessica Bailey Head, Maci Savannah Smith, Marshall Harrison Smith, Meredith Lila Paschal, Layton Allison and, wife Laura, and Meagan Krueger and husband Derek; step-grandson, Bradley Brown; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Hunter Krueger, Brooklyn Hicks and Bella and Brea Allison; sisters, Maxine Postert, and Shirley Ray; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Virginia’s life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church with Pastor Craig Sagebiel officiating with a reception to follow. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or, to the charity of one’s choice.
