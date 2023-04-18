Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Virginia May Massey passed away on April 8, 2023, at her beloved log home in Seguin, Texas. She was 76.
Born to Charles and Nova Massey on September 23, 1946, in San Antonio Texas, she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1964. Virginia wore many hats as a stay-at-home mother, a dental hygienist, administrative assistant for McNeil Roofing, entrepreneur (fishing bait business), and most importantly, an amazing caregiver for many years in Guadalupe County area. Being of service to others was second nature and it is no surprise that she was doing what she loved until 6 months prior to her passing.
Virginia was brought into this world with a calm and patient demeanor that is rarely seen today. She was a strong resilient woman that never let adversity keep her from doing what she was meant to do. She learned early to lean hard on her faith and her lord and strived to walk this earth in service of him. Some of her passions were gardening, raising animals, cooking, sewing, and clogging. Virginia enjoyed learning and sharing the knowledge of her passions with all her family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Owen Massey and Terry Massey.
She is survived by sons Wade Harborth; Troy Harborth and wife Sallie; Shay Harborth and wife Delary; Cody Massey and partner Lindsay; grandchildren Kayla Harborth, Jordan Gully, Aschlen Harborth, Ty Harborth, Piper Harborth, Sloan Harborth, and Raiden Massey; great-grandchildren Addyson Hayes, Leighton Gully, Tucker Gully, Kahl Henderson and Trig Henderson. She is also survived by brother Rodney Massey and wife Lisa; and sisters Carolyn Massey; Rhonda Mcniel and husband Mike; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.
As per Virginia’s request, no funeral services will be held. In remembrance of her wonderful life, memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice and Palliative Care at 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Tx. 78155 or at grmedfoundation.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeral Caring USA, 17331 I-35, Schertz, Tx. 78154.