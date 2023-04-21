Viva Gene Whiting Ridgeway

Vee Ridgeway, 99, of Treasure Island in McQueeney, Texas formerly of Corpus Christi, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 27, 1924 to Al and Gladys Whiting.
This is where she met and married Phil Ridgeway on June 8, 1945 and from this marriage they had four children. While living in Corpus, Vee became involved in volunteer work for the Red Cross in the Recovery Room at Spohn Hospital, and found the work rewarding and enjoyable.
Vee is preceded in death by her husband Phil Ridgeway, son Scott Ridgeway and daughter Adrian Ridgeway.
She is survived by her son Phil Ridgeway, Jr. (Etta), daughter Alyson Ridgeway-Engelke (Harry) grandson Ryan Ridgeway (Jean) and great grandchildren Lola and Harris.
A private ceremony was held.