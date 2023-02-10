Walter Gene Brown, age 75 of Luling, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2023. Gene was born on November 26, 1947 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Naomi Lee (Cox) and Robert Alley Brown.
Gene married Christine Boemer Brown on April 14, 1978. They have three sons: Robert Aaron (Katy) of Austin, Adam (Amanda McArdle) of Dania Beach, FL, and Caleb of Austin. They have two grandchildren with their son Robert and his wife Katy: Van Law and Viara.
Gene grew up in Eagle Pass and graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville with a BS in Agriculture in 1969. He served as a FFA advisor while he taught Agriculture, Ag Mechanics, and Welding in Runge, San Antonio, Floresville, Seguin, Luling, and Stockdale from 1969-2006. Gene overcame several serious health issues throughout his life.
Gene dedicated his life to teaching his three sons and other youth. He filled his free time supporting his sons and students with their livestock projects, coaching youth soccer, basketball, and baseball, and teaching hunter safety courses. Gene was an active member of the Lutheran Church: serving as a Sunday School teacher, Church Council President, and member of various committees. He also served on the Luling ISD school board.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Barbara Brown (Neil).
He is survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren, brother Neil Brown, sister Bobbie Tate (Ben), sisters-in-law Kathy Pancoast (Elliot), Ruth Hanna, Valerie Doerfler, brother-in-law David Doerfler (Cindy), and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Gene’s life will follow at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Pancoast officiating. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC).
For those who desire the services may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheran
ChurchSeguinTx.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Luling, Faith Lutheran Church or Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Seguin, or an FFA Chapter or Parkinson’s charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.