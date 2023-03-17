Wilhelm “Bill” Schade, age 81 of Seguin, Texas passed away on March 16, 2023. Bill was born on March 24, 1941, in Germany.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Helene (Schade) and Herman Ratz, and his sister Inge Philbrook and his brothers-in-law Jim Wacker and Billy Joe Hageman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Constance “Connie” Korsmeyer Schade (they were married in Morton, Illinois); sons, Bob and (Wendy) Schade, Tim and (Andrea) Schade; grandchildren Courtney (Zachary) Smith, Caitlyn Schade, Caroline Schade, & Kinley Schade; sisters-in-law, Lil Wacker, Joyce (Richard) Dinel; numerous nephews, one niece, other loving family members and many friends.
Bill graduated from Lutheran West High School in Cleveland, Ohio in 1959. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University in 1964, and his Master of Education degree from Indiana University in 1969. Bill coached football in Portland, Oregon, Canton, Missouri, Alamosa, Colorado, and Fargo, North Dakota for 14 years prior to joining Connie’s parents in the grocery business in Pekin, Illinois.
For the next 20 years Bill and Connie ran Mr. K’s Supermarkets. In 2002 Bill came out of retirement to coach football again at Texas Lutheran University. In retirement Bill loved woodworking and following his granddaughters in all their endeavors.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Daniel Cave officiating. Interment will follow immediately after in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) at Faith Lutheran Church.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mike Wacker, Steve Wacker, Tom Wacker, Eddie Dinel, Greg Borman, and Zachary Smith.
For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheran
ChurchSeguinTx.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 777 W. San Antonio, St., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 or to the charity of one’s choice.
